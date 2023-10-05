Following the initial report of the shooting attack toward a vehicle adjacent to the Einabus Junction in the town of Huwara, IDF soldiers operated following precise Shin Bet intelligence to locate the terrorist.

Following an exchange of fire that took place near the scene of the attack, IDF soldiers shot toward the terrorist and neutralized him. The gun that was used to carry out the attack was found in his possession.

No IDF injuries were reported.

Footage from the scene showed the terrorist running up to the vehicle and opening fire at close range. He continued to follow the vehicle and fire at it as the driver attempted to drive away. The driver continued until the Tapuach Junction, where she stopped.

The driver, a pregnant woman, had a small child in the backseat.