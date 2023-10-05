In various countries around the world, high taxes are imposed for the purchase of vehicles to combat the number of cars on the roads.

In Singapore, for the last 30 years, the country has required residents to pay for the right to own a car. The license to own a car is valid for 10 years, after which a new one is necessary.

Recently the state decided to increase the price by more than four times and soon, every Singaporean who wants to renew or issue a license of eligibility will pay more than four times the current fee.

The new price will be 104 thousand Singapore dollars, the value of which in shekels is about 294 thousand shekels. The price may be higher in the case of those who would like to purchase a car from a more expensive price group.

Rico Go, a local car dealer, told CNN in a conversation about the moment he realized that the price of the eligibility license was about to soar: "Sales are still bad, this will make the situation in the business even worse."

Opponents of the license system say that this is an additional increase in the cost of living, as recently prices in Singapore have risen significantly.

On the other hand, the supporters of the method claim that Singapore is one of the leading countries in the world when it comes to public transportation and that the method has been proven to be effective in contrast to other countries in the region that are stuck in endless traffic jams.