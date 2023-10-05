The Syrian government reported this afternoon (Thursday) that a drone attack on the graduation ceremony of the officers' course at the military college in Homs resulted in at least 60 fatalities.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Syrian opposition organization based in Britain, more than 60 people were killed, including military personnel and civilians.

Syrian Defense Minister Ali Mahmoud Abbas was also present at the ceremony, and according to security sources in the country, he left the ceremony a few minutes before the attack and survived.

The Syrian Defense Ministry confirmed that several military personnel and civilians were killed, but did not specify the exact number, and that dozens more were wounded. The Syrian army blamed "armed terrorist organizations supported by international actors" for launching the drones that carried out the attack.