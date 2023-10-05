The first injured person who arrived this morning (Thursday) at Belinson Hospital from the incident in Tulkarm has left the operating room and was transferred to the intensive care unit. He is sedated and ventilated, his condition is stable and his life is not currently in danger.

It was reported that he is expected to undergo further surgeries. The second injured person who was transferred from Meir Hospital is still in the operating room and is in serious condition.

The director of the Vascular Department at Laniado Hospital, Dr. Anton Kabasha, said upon leaving the operation of the severely wounded fighter: "This is nothing short of a miracle. The fighter sustained many shrapnel wounds in his upper and lower limbs, with a real fear of damaging the arteries - but fortunately, not a single fragment hit them." .

Professor Haim Paro, director of surgical department A at Meir Hospital, also told about the condition of the wounded: "We received two wounded, one mild-moderate, and the other critical. After CPR in the operating room, we stabilized his condition. A lot of shrapnel was found in his body, there were multi-systemic injuries in all parts of his body, but his condition has stabilized at this point. He will have to undergo many more surgeries in the future."

The father of one of the officers who was slightly injured told Channel 12 News about the operation. "A great miracle happened to us. His injuries are shrapnel in his lower body and near the eye - he told us that a bomb and a grenade were thrown at them," said father Gabi Zadeh.

He also shared that the incident took place a week before his son's wedding: "I hope he will see his bride and get back on his feet soon."

From a preliminary investigation published earlier today, it emerged that the operators were in the last squad left in the refugee camp - and were injured while trying to make their way out of the place. One operator threw a grenade to allow the force to cross an alley. The grenade hit an iron gate and bounced back towards Israeli forces. The squad leader saw this, tried to move the grenade away and kick it - which led to an explosion.

Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai came to visit the operators at Meir Hospital, "We are after a difficult event. One of our operators is in an unstable condition, another is in a serious condition and three more are injured," Shabtai said. "During the withdrawal of the troops from Tulkarm, explosives were thrown at the fighters and shots were fired in their direction. We will do everything to thwart planned terrorist attacks."