At least 49 people were killed, including a six-year-old boy, in a Russian rocket strike today (Thursday) on a cafe and a grocery store in the city of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the rocket strike a “demonstrably brutal Russian crime. A rocket attack on an ordinary grocery store is a completely deliberate act of terrorism."

"As of this moment, more than 48 deaths are known. I send my condolences to all the families who lost their loved ones. We are working to provide as much assistance as necessary to the injured," he added.

Zelenskyy continued: "Russian terrorism must be stopped. All those who help Russia circumvent the sanctions against it are criminals. Anyone who supports Russia is supporting evil."

“Russia needs this and similar terrorist attacks for only one thing: to make its genocidal aggression the new norm for the whole world. Now we are talking with European leaders, in particular, about strengthening our air defense, strengthening our soldiers, giving our country protection from terror. And we will respond to the terrorists.”