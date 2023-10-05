Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai, Border Police Chief Yitzhak Brick, his deputy Nachshon Nagler, and Judea and Samaria Border Police Commander Barak Mordechai visited the officers who were wounded during a counterterrorism operation on Thursday in Tulkarem and are hospitalized in Beilinson Hospital on Petach Tikva. Later in the day, the commanders will visit the injured officers who are hospitalized at Laniado Hospital in Netanya.

Sergeant S., one of the five Border Police YAMAS unit officers who were wounded in the operation, recounted: "During the operation, we took fire from various locations, we returned fire, and we hit the terrorists. Upon leaving the operation, on our way to the vehicles to exit the camp, a grenade exploded, from which we were injured. The officers from the unit evacuated us amid the combat. I will continue to contribute to the state and do my job to the best of my ability."

Commissioner Shabtai stated: "We are in a challenging time security-wise, and you, the tip of the arrow of the Israel Police Force and the Border Police, work in the field together with the Shin Bet and the IDF to uphold the security of the State of Israel and her residents. We will pursue and reach every terrorist and terror operative, and we will get our hands on them. I wish our injured a full recovery and a speedy return to routine activity, and I salute the warriors, the officers, the volunteers, and the commanders who for days already have been at work around the clock, and sometimes while risking their lives for the public's security."

The Border Police Chief told the officers: "I am proud of you for pushing to engage the enemy, for your brave work night by night in the most complex places in Judea and Samaria. This morning, you fought bravely, boldly, and determinedly while risking your lives. The Border Police will assist and support you and your families. I thank the medical staff for their dedicated treatment of the officers."