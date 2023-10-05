Rabbi Haim (Ian) Pear announced his inclusion on the “Mafdal-Religious Zionists” list for the Jerusalem City Council headed by Deputy Mayor Hagit Moshe.

Rabbi Pear, 52, and father of 5, moved to Israel over 20 years ago from the United States. He is the founder of Shir Hadash, an organization dedicated to building a community amongst new immigrants, inspiring Jewish identity, and spreading Jewish values. Shir Hadash has also been at the forefront of Israel's advocacy amongst visiting delegations of overseas’ political, academic, clergy, and business leaders.

Rabbi Pear, a lawyer by training who in the past worked in Environmental law, previously served as the director of Hillel and is the author of three books, one of them a best-seller on the importance of Israel. He is considered an influential figure within the English-speaking public in Jerusalem.



Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem and Chairman of the Mafdal-Religious Zionist List, Hagit Moshe, welcomed his joining of the list, saying: “For those that visit various Anglo communities in Jerusalem, it is impossible to not see the influence that Rabbi Pear has had on the oleh (immigrant) public. Rabbi Pear is a person of action and promoter of mutual respect who has worked selflessly for years on behalf of this population. There is no doubt that his presence around the City Council table will strengthen not only the English-speaking population that has until now not received the representation it deserves, but will also strengthen and improve the life of every resident of the city.”

In response to his inclusion on the list, Rabbi Haim (Ian) Pear said, “It is a great honor to run together with Deputy Mayor Hagit Moshe and join in her vision for the improvement of Jerusalem. With God’s help, I will bring the voice of the English-speaking population to the City Council, both for the benefit of this community as well as all for all Jerusalem.”