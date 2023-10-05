Saudi blogger Mohammed Saud, who is known for his staunch pro-Israel stance and is fluent in Hebrew, has been missing for the past two days after he was supposed to meet Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, who is visiting the kingdom.

Saud was supposed to appear on the Israeli Channel 14's "Hapatriotim" program but was absent, and since then, his whereabouts have been unknown.

Several assumptions and conspiracy theories have been raised on the internet regarding the disappearance. Middle East expert Dr. Eddie Cohen, who spoke with Saud on Monday, wrote that according to information that reached him, the blogger is in custody and is being interrogated by the local police.

Cohen wrote: "According to unverified information that an acquaintance of mine there sent me, Mohammed Saud is detained. The reason: "he wanted to do a live stream with Minister Karhi. They used the arrest as an excuse to search his cell phone as well."

He added that "in a day or two, he'll get out and deny the arrest and say that everything's alright, that he had a test, his phone malfunctioned, he was sick, and so on, that's how it is in these countries. Understand who we're dealing with."