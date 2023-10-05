Israel Space Agency Director Uri Oron and Chairman of the Board at Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan Amaddin Asadov signed the first cooperation agreement in the field of space between the State of Israel and the Republic of Azerbaijan on Wednesday.

The agreement was signed at the 74th annual International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

The agreement will lead to joint projects in the field of space, including the development of space technologies, satellites, space exploration systems (robotics, vehicles, and optical systems), Earth observation and monitoring, and more.

Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Ofir Akunis: "The agreement signed today is further evidence of the strengths of Israeli science, innovation and the space industry. Israel's international position is solid and constantly strengthening. The agreement with the Republic of Azerbaijan Space Agency has important economic and political implications, and I congratulate everyone who made it a success.'

Director of the Israel Space Agency, Uri Oron: "The signing of the joint declaration between the space agencies establishes and strengthens the relationship forged between the countries. In an era in which the field of space is growing rapidly, the agreement will allow the State of Israel to have business, research, and academic collaborations that are essential for the development of the space field in Israel.'

Israel's ambassador to Azerbaijan, George Dick, added, "The joint work of all the parties on the Israeli and Azerbaijani sides led to the signing of the understandings, with the intention of expanding cooperation in the near future." The relationship between Israel and Azerbaijan will deepen and expand into new technological fields for the benefit of both countries and peoples."