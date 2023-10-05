National Unity chairman MK Benny Gantz met on Wednesday with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

National Unity party stated that "the two discussed the advancement of Israel's vital security interests, expanding its integration in the region, and the contention with the Iranian threat and with Iran's satellites in the Middle East."

According to Israel Hayom, the meeting's goal was to update Gantz on the components of the normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia.

Gantz opposes the idea of a US-Israel defense pact as part of the deal with the Saudis, as well as the plan for a US-developed Saudi nuclear civilian program. At this point, Gantz needs to decide whether he would support the deal or join opposition leader Yair Lapid and oppose it.