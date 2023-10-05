US President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden’s two-year-old German shepherd, Commander, has been involved in more biting incidents than previously reported at the White House, multiple sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

While the first family works for solutions to the ongoing issue, CNN has learned that Commander is not on the White House campus.

“The President and First Lady care deeply about the safety of those who work at the White House and those who protect them every day. They remain grateful for the patience and support of the U.S. Secret Service and all involved, as they continue to work through solutions,” Elizabeth Alexander, communications director for the first lady, told CNN.

Alexander continued, “Commander is not presently on the White House campus while next steps are evaluated.”

According to the CNN report, while the US Secret Service has acknowledged 11 reported biting incidents involving its personnel, the real number is higher and includes executive residence staff and other White House workers.

Those bites have ranged in severity, from one known bite requiring hospital treatment to some requiring attention from the White House Medical Unit to some going unreported and untreated.

It is unclear if there is an official count of the bites, and US Secret Service chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi told CNN there is not a complete number. CNN spoke to four sources familiar with the incidents who work at the White House complex, and additional sources with knowledge of what happened. None could put an exact number on the incidents, some of which may not have been followed up on like the 11 known cases.

Despite assertions that Commander would receive training, the biting incidents keep happening, according to the report. The last confirmed bite took place last Monday. The White House has also declined to answer CNN’s inquiry on a specific number of biting incidents involving Commander.

White House officials said in July that the Bidens were working through new training and leashing protocols for the family pet following the incidents.

Commander arrived at the White House in December of 2021.

Notably, another of Biden’s dogs, Major, was involved in biting incidents at the White House and was subsequently moved out of the White House to the Biden family home in Wilmington, Delaware.

The Bidens' beloved German Shepherd, Champ, died in June of 2021 at the age of 13. The Bidens also have a cat, named Willow, which was adopted in January of 2022.