Israel is expected to allow Palestinian Americans to enter Israel by car, as part of the changes and implications of the Visa Waiver Program, Kan 11 reported.

The joint US-Israel Working Group is analyzing each border crossing in order to determine from which crossings this program can be implemented, according to the report.

It appears that the agreement will only apply to cars with Israeli license plates and American licenses. The intention is to make a final decision on the matter and update it by the end of the year.

Last week, the Department of Homeland Security announced that the US had decided to add Israel to the Visa Waiver Program.

According to the plan, Israeli citizens will be able to enter the US for tourism or business purposes without the need for an entry visa. As part of the process, Israel met all the demands made by the Americans.