Hundreds participated in the main Simchat Beit HaSho’eva celebrations in the Binyamin region of Gofna, enjoying children’s activities, food stalls, shiurim (Torah lessons) by local rabbis and a guided tour of the local spring.

Speakers at the event included MK Limor Son Har-Melech, chairwoman of the Nachala Movement Daniella Weiss, Rabbi of Gofna, Rabbi Eliyahu HaEitan and a representative of the youth movement there.

Local committee member Talia Farkas said, "The hundreds who came to Gofna prove that the breakthrough in settlement and the establishment of new communities is an order of the day."

The Gofna community was founded more than a year ago as part of Nachala's settlement operation with the aim of establishing a new Jewish community. Members of the community reinforce their connection to the land and are working to establish a permanent village here.