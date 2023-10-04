Yasmin Jabarin, a 26-year-old resident of Mu'awiya in northern Israel, was shot and mortally wounded this evening (Wednesday) in a parking lot near an event hall in Wadi Ara.

A Magen David Adom (MDA) team that was called to the scene attempted to perform CPR on Jabarin, but she was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.

MDA EMT Raid Abu Tuama said: "When we arrived at the scene, we saw in the parking lot between the cars an unconscious 30-year-old woman with bullet wounds. We gave her medical treatment and evacuated her while doing CPR to the hospital, and on the way we had to pronounce her dead."

This is the 195th murder in Israeli-Arab society this year and the 13th murder of an Israeli Arab woman.

National Unity party chairman Benny Gantz said in response to the killing: "Another murder of a young woman and there are already close to 200 murdered in this bloody year in the Arab community. The price of failure is resounding and painful - and the need for correction is clear."