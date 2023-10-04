A two-year-old boy was found by passersby wandering alone on the streets of Haifa without any adult supervision during the afternoon hours.

The police were called, and the child was taken to the police station. After a while, with the aid of a police volunteer, the toddler's mother was located.

The mother is now under investigation on suspicion of negligence in leaving her son unsupervised and allowing him to leave home by himself.

Under questioning, the mother told police: "He probably left out of curiosity, without us noticing, I didn't notice that he had left the house to walk on the street."