The organizers of the protest against the 'second hakafot' in Netanya announced that they have canceled the demonstration only a few hours after the demonstration was reported on the Arutz Sheva Hebrew news site and caused outrage among Netanya residents.

The demonstration was canceled following strong opposition from Netanya residents who protested against the demonstration to be held outside a synagogue on Simchat Torah night.

The demonstrators planned to protest in front of the Shavei Zion synagogue at the second hakafot' event initiated by the chairman of the synagogue association, Moti Ratzabi, as Minister Karhi was due to participate in the event.

This morning, as stated, the organizer of the demonstration announced that the demonstration had been canceled and the leaders of the protest against the reform in Netanya completely renounced any responsibility for the event, which they said was promoted by an activist unconnected to the protest.

Moti Ratzabi, chairman of the Likud list for the Netanya City Council, responded: "We are glad that the residents of Netanya came out en masse and made it clear to the protesters that we will not keep quiet in view of the desecration of the honor of Torah and Judaism in Netanya. In Netanya there is no place for the hatred of Judaism."

He added: "We are a city that loves the IDF and loves the Torah and embraces everyone. I invite the entire public to come to the Shavei Zion Synagogue on Saturday night at 20:30. Wishing a Chag Sameach to all residents of Netanya. Waiting for you with Torah scrolls, candies and other surprises."