Scene of the explosion in Or Yehuda

Shimon Revivo, 48, has been named as the criminal killed Tuesday night when a motorcycle exploded in the city of Or Yehuda.

Revivo was known to the police for weapons crimes, violence, drugs, and connections to criminal organizations.

Last year, Revivo survived an assassination attempt, when an assailant exited a vehicle on Yitzhak Sadeh Street in Tel Aviv and fired towards Revivo and his wife.

Revivo survived and was unharmed, but his wife suffered moderate injuries and was evacuated to Ichilov Hospital.

Separately, police on Tuesday night arrested a Sudanese citizen, age 37, who is suspected of killing a 33-year-old Sudanese citizen. The victim was shot dead Saturday morning on Har Zion Street in Tel Aviv. The suspect will be brought to court for an extension of his arrest.