Hours after a sukkah was defaced in Ness Ziona on Tuesday evening, unnamed individuals were filmed arriving at a sukkah set up by Chabad-Lubavitch in Jerusalem, pulling down signs inviting the public to participate in holiday events.

The Chabad-Lubavitch sukkah at Denia Square in Jerusalem's Beit Hakerem neighborhood,

Following the incident, the Chabad house filed a complaint with the police.

The sukkah, which was erected in accordance with the law, is a comfortable, large sukkah in a central location, and serves hundreds of locals and tourists. It offers free drinks and refreshments, along with a smile and a friendly word for all guests.

Rabbi Dovi Erentroi, the Chabad-Lubavitch emissary to the neighborhood, said, "For years, we have set up a public sukkah at Denia Square, with approval from the municipality. This year is the first time we have experienced such antisemitism."

"A new immigrant from Europe, who saw the footage, expressed horror, remembering the attacks he experienced before immigrating to Israel," the emissary added.

"We want to note that a complaint has been filed with the police, but thus far the individual who perpetrated this act of hate has not bee caught. Personally, I worry that without management, we will easily end up with worse and worse violence. The writing is on the wall."