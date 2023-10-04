Last week, an annual event was held for the families of the residents of the Farah community village in Rosh Haayin.

The participants of the event were treated to a performance by the residents of the village, men and women with intellectual developmental disabilities who, despite their disabilities, sang the songs of Yonatan Geffen.

The event featured for the first time a photography exhibition of village residents participating in the "Phototherapy" project – photography therapy, and about 600 people, residents, employees, and families participated in a day of fun with their families.

The community village in Rosh Ha'ayin is home to about 240 people with severe and complex disabilities. The location has been operated for more than a year by the Farah Association after one of the worst abuse cases in the country was exposed in the village, and the Farah Association came in to manage and rehabilitate the village.

Moshe Stein, founder and CEO of Farah: "We are only a year and a half in the village, but we are not enough to work on plans in order to bring this place to the highest possible standard for the benefit of our dear residents. We are talking about an employment center, continued renovation of the apartments, renovation and upgrade of the pool, and more, but all this is not possible without the support of the residents' families and the great spirit of our staff and volunteers who together make this place a real home."

Farah Moshe Sawil, CEO of the Community Village: "We are excited to host the families of the Farah Community Village. Part of the rehabilitation work of the village was to build a system of trust with the residents' beloved families, and over the past year, we have been leading a worldview that sees the resident's family as an inseparable part of his life, we are working to make as many connections as possible that bring quality of life to the residents and add good in the world."