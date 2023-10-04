Translation by Yehoshua Siskin ([email protected])

Ma'ayan Rosenthal from Tel Aviv writes as follows: "Before the holiday, after we finished building the sukkah we hung signs in the neighborhood that read: "You are invited to our sukkah at 192 Arlozorov Street, even if we are not at home."

Today we returned from a visit to grandma and grandpa and to our delight we found a beautiful note. It was a left by a family from The Czech Republic that had been in our sukkah and read as follows: "Shalom Rosenthal family, We are the Nazri family. We saw your sign and for the first time in their lives our daughters entered a sukkah. We live in the city of Brno in The Czech Republic and happened to be on a trip to Israel. The girls really wanted to see a sukkah from the inside.

5-year-old Libby said: 'I love how they built this.' 8-year-old Aya said: 'You have a beautiful sukkah and the decorations are also very beautiful.'

A big thanks for allowing us to enter your sukkah. Chag sameach from Avihai, Aya, and Libby Nazri."

Ushpizin (holy biblical visitors traditionally 'invited" to the Sukkah, one for each day of the holiday: Abraham, Isaac, Jaocb, Moses, Aaron, Joseph, King Daivd) in Tel Aviv, 5784.

Chag sameach