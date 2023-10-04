Israel Police and the National Security Ministry have requested permission to use live fire against those who disrupt the public order by blocking roads during emergencies, Kan News reported.

According to Kan, the request is part of preparations for possible conflicts in which Arab-Israelis block roads used by IDF convoys, and it is one of the lessons learned from 2021's Operation Guardian of the Walls.

The report added that the Committee for the Creation of a National Guard has been preoccupied with this issue, and that the expected recommendation is to relax the guidelines on the use of live fire against those disrupting order during times of emergency, and not only regarding those who block convoys.