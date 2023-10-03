Want to use social networks without ads? Soon it will be possible for a monthly fee. Tiktok will soon offer users the option to remove advertisements for a monthly payment of $4.99.

The company already offers this option "in the English-speaking market outside the US", but their spokesperson declined to specify which country this is.

Today, Tiktok offers personalized advertisements to every user above the age of 18, and the heads of the Chinese company ByteDance, Tiktok’s parent company, believe that they will be able to significantly increase the company's revenues by selling the option of browsing without advertisements.

However, TikTok is not the only company considering offering an ad-free subscription for a fee. The Wall Street Journal reported that Meta is considering charging about 10 Euros a month for ad-free access to Facebook or Instagram on a computer or 13 euros per month for browsing on a cell phone.

Meta plans on offering the option of browsing without advertisements mainly to European residents, in order to deal with restrictions imposed by the EU on personalized advertisements for each user.

Some social networks, such as X or YouTube, already offer users the option of surfing without advertisements for a monthly fee.