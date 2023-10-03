A report by the Tel Aviv Religious Council reveals severe disturbances in 18 minyanin [prayer groups] in the city during Yom Kippur, including prayers that received approval from the municipality.

According to the report, 500 people participated in the riots and included, among other things, entering the chazan’s stand wearing a bathing suit, chanting "Nazis, child killers", women seating themselves on the men’s side, and vice versa in the minyanim without a partition.

In a synagogue in Ramat Aviv gimmel, protesters destroyed the mehitza, a partition that was built according to a permit given to the Gaba’im.

In a synagogue in Neve Avivim, protesters burst into a prayer that was held outside while yelling, women began to dance in front of the congregants, the protesters destroyed equipment, did not let the prayers take place, and shouted "Nazis and child killers."

In the police square in the heart of Tel Aviv, a prayer was held without a partition, but this did not prevent a protester from entering the chazan’s stand in a bathing suit.

Commentator Amit Segal, who published the report, wrote: "If this was a report on Yom Kippur prayers in Stockholm, Israel would have already brought the ambassador back to Israel for consultations."