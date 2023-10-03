One week after the big blowup in Dizengoff Square, a big awakening in Tel Aviv: many shook the four species together with Chabad emissaries [fulfilling the Torah commandment to bless the four species on the holiday of Tabernacles [Sukkot]].

Special booths were set up and scattered all over the city by over fifty Chabad emissaries, crowds of Tel Aviv residents came to shake the four species. In addition, in the many sukkahs built throughout the city, residents got to observe the mitzvah of 'sitting in the sukkah'.

"Despite the situation, and perhaps because of the situation, there is an unusual awakening of city residents to come and shake the four species," said the Lubavitcher Rabbi of Central Tel Aviv, Rabbi Yosef Shmuel Gerlitzky, "People of all walks of life came to shake the Lulav and fulfill the mitzvah of sitting in the sukkah."

From the early hours of the morning, Chabad representatives offered passers-by to shake the Lulav. They end this only minutes after sunset.

"Bitterness turned into sweetness," said another emissary in the city, "the incident on Yom Kippur caused great sadness, but in the end, it brought about a blessing. We are seeing an unusual increase in the response of residents to keep Jewish tradition and observe the mitzvot of the holiday."

During the evenings, Simchat Beit HaSho’eva events are also held in the various neighborhoods, where the residents get to hear words of Torah for the holiday, watch juggling acts, and enjoy a happy atmosphere for the Sukkot holiday.