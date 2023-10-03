An Air Seychelles aircraft carrying 128 Israelis was reportedly forced to land in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday after the plane suffered a technical malfunction.

According to Channel 12 News, among the passengers affected by the latest forced landing are Israeli security officials who were on vacation.

Air Seychelles released a statement denying that a plane made an unscheduled landing in Saudi Arabia due to a technical malfunction, calling the reports "fake news."

A similar incident occurred in late August, when another Air Seychelles plane which also carried 128 Israelis was forced to land at the Jeddah airport due to a technical malfunction.