The alacrity of police officers from the Shefet police station in Jerusalem on Monday night led to the arrest of two Palestinian Authority Arabs suspected of stealing a vehicle in Jerusalem.

During an operation near the Hizma checkpoint, police officers noticed a vehicle driving quickly towards them. The officers noticed that the license plates were forgeries, and the driver aroused their suspicions.

An inspection revealed that the vehicle had been stolen, and the police officers signed for the driver to stop.

However, the driver did not heed the officers' call to stop, and instead began to drive wildly. The officers began a short chase, at the end of which they arrested the suspects near Hizma. During the arrest, the police officers were lightly injured by glass fragments, and evacuated for medical treatment.

On Tuesday, the suspects will be brought to court for an extension of their arrest.