Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal on Tuesday morning opened the annual "Open Sukkah" event, during which all Israeli citizens are invited to visit his home.

This year's Open Sukkah is sports-themed, and carried out in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture and Sport.

The event, titled, "Sports – A Game For All," will include a unique ninja track, paralympic goalball, an acrobatics display, a large graffiti wall, a chance to be photographed with Israeli soccer’s State Cup, and exhibits and films games exploring the history and the role of past presidents in Israeli sport, along with sessions and a variety of other activities and experiences for the enjoyment of visitors to the President’s Sukkah.

Prior to the opening the gates, Herzog and his wife went through the various booths set up for the event.

"Welcome to our sukkah, the President's Sukkah," Pres. Herzog and First Lady Michal said. "We are expecting a large crowd, and we invite everyone to come mark with us, in our sukkah, the fact that sports belong to everyone and it is a very positive value. All of the boys and girls, and all of the families, are invited to spend the Sukkot holiday with us."