השר שלמה קרעי בהושענות בבירת סעודיה ריאד באדיבות המצלם

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi (Likud), who is visiting Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, during the Sukkot (Feast of Tabernacles) holiday, on Tuesday morning was filmed attending the morning prayers and taking part in the festive 'Hoshanot' prayer.

"It's moving: Praying, with a Torah scroll and the Four Species, in Saudi Arabia," Karhi tweeted.

"The windows in the house of Daniel were opened towards Jerusalem, for prayers. Even here, in Riyadh, we have merited to pray with windows open towards Jerusalem. Have a happy holiday."

Karhi is part of an official delegation currently visiting Saudi Arabia to take part in the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) conference.

The delegation is headed by Tourism Minister Haim Katz (Likud). In an interview with i24NEWS one day after he landed in Riyadh, Katz shared insights into the burgeoning relationship between Israel and Saudi Arabia, describing the atmosphere in Saudi Arabia as "very warm" and reminiscent of "walking around Tel Aviv."

"My feeling is that an affair has begun, but it will take time until it crystallizes into a relationship," he said, adding, "If there is a peace agreement with Saudi Arabia, it will be a warm peace."