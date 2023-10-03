האדמו"ר בריקוד ביישוב רבבה באדיבות המצלם

The Kaliver Rebbe on Monday night participated in a "Simchat Beit Hasho'eva" celebration, traditional during the Sukkot (Feast of Tabernacles) holiday, in the Samaria town of Revava.

The celebration, hosted by the Klein family, was attended by the town's rabbi, Rabbi Uriel Ganzel, and Rabbi Moshe Klein, rabbi of Hadassah Medical Centers.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan also participated in the event, and danced with the Kaliver Rebbe.

The Kaliver Rebbe blessed all the attendees, and spoke about the importance of holding Simchat Beit Hasho'eva celebrations. He also held a ceremonial "accepting the yoke of Heaven" event, attended by many people.

The Sukkot celebration echoes a similar event held last year at the Klein family's home. Last year's event was attended by dozens of local residents, as well as the Kaliver Rebbe; and it was led by Revava Rabbi Uriel Ganzel. Also in attendance were the head of the Nachalat Yisrael institutions in Migdal Ha'emek, Rabbi Shneur Katz; dean of the Nachalat Yisrael Yeshiva in Migdal Ha'emek, Rabbi Meir Katz; and Bnei Hayil Yeshiva dean in Kedumim, Rabbi Tomer Rabi.

During the special and moving event, which included songs and dancing, the Kaliver Rebbe led the crowd in reciting the "Shema Yisrael" prayer.