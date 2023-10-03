Work started on Monday on turning the house in Austria where Adolf Hitler was born into a police station, The Associated Press reported.

In 2019, the Austrian government disclosed the plans for the building in Braunau am Inn, a town on Austria's border with Germany. In May, it was announced that the work would begin on October 2.

Plans call for a police station, the district police headquarters and a security academy branch where police officers will get human rights training.

On Monday, workers put up fencing and started taking measurements for the construction work, according to AP. The police are expected to occupy the premises in early 2026.

Hitler was born in an apartment in the building on April 20, 1889 and lived there until his family left when he was three years old.

The government took control of the building in December of 2016, after MPs approved an expropriation law specifically aimed at the property.

The move came after years of wrangling with the owner of the home, Gerlinde Pommer, who had been renting the house to the interior ministry since the 1970s and refused to sell it or carry out essential renovation works.

Pommer later campaigned to be compensated in full for the loss of her property. A court subsequently ordered the Austrian government to pay Pommer 1.5 million euros.

Hitler's birth home has attracted neo-Nazis and other extremists for years, with extremists making the trip to take a picture in front of the building. Glorifying the Nazi era is a crime in Austria.