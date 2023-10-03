Syrian media reported on Monday might that Israel launched an air strike against several Syrian army posts near Deir ez-Zor.

According to the reports, two Syrian soldiers were injured.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which is affiliated with the opposition and based in Britain, claimed that the posts that were attacked belonged to pro-Iranian militias and were located in Al Bukamal, near the Syria-Iraq border.

Earlier this week, Syrian media reported that the Israel Air Force carried out an attack near the Al-Assad and Al-Dimas villages west of Damascus.

The reports claimed that the attack targeted an Iranian arms shipment.

In mid-September, Syrian media reported that Israel had conducted an air strike in the Hama and Homs regions of the country.

The Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV channel reported that Israeli warplanes flew over the coastal plain in Lebanon and launched several missiles towards Syria.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that explosions were heard in the area.

Hours earlier, Syrian media reported that the country's air defense systems were activated following an alleged Israeli attack on a military site in the port city of Tartus.

According to the report, most of the missiles that were fired were intercepted.

Two Syrian soldiers were allegedly killed in the strike.