Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah spoke for the first time today (Monday) on the possibility of a normalization agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Nasrallah said during a speech marking the birthday of the Islamic Prophet Mohammed that all Muslims “must bear responsibility for what is happening to the Palestinian people and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

“Instead of heeding this call, we see moves toward normalization. Any country that might sign a normalization agreement should be condemned and held accountable for its actions," he added.

Israeli, Saudi, and American officials have signaled increased optimism in the negotiations on a normalization deal between Israel and Saudia Arabia in recent weeks.

In his speech before the General Assembly on last month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he believes “that we are at the cusp of a historic peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia. Such a peace will go a long way to ending the Arab-Israeli conflict."

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also commented on the negotiations with Israel in an interview with Fox News last month.

"Every day we get closer, it seems it's for the first time real one serious. We get to see how it goes," he said, adding his country could work with Israel, no matter who is in charge and calling a potential deal "the biggest historical deal since the end of the Cold War."

Israel Hayom reported this morning that Israeli and Saudi officials feel that the primary obstacle in the negotiations is the Biden Administration's focus on the issue of the Palestinian Arabs as part of any agreement.

One of the sources stated that the disagreements on the central issues in the negotiations, including the US-Saudi defense pact and the Saudi nuclear program, are not highly significant and can be overcome, but the Americans' are giving excessive focus to the Palestinian issue in a manner that threatens to collapse the entire process.

The Palestinian Authority has opposed any efforts by Arab and Muslim states to reach normalization agreements with Israel, including the 2020 Abraham Accords. The Iranian government and its proxy terrorist organizations, including Hezbollah and Hamas, also oppose normalization efforts and seek the complete destruction of the State of Israel.