The two residents of the Jawarish neighborhood of Ramla who killed a man in a car bombing near Kiryat Malakhi yesterday (Sunday) were arrested last week in connection with another criminal act and released by the court after the police failed to produce enough evidence linking them to the earlier crime, Channel 12 News reported.

According to the report, the two assassins were arrested while driving in the vehicle they would go on to use to commit the murder. They did not cooperate in their investigation and their detention was extended twice. The police were unable to keep them in custody, and four days after their release, they carried out the assassination.

Last night, three residents of the Jawarish neighborhood were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the murder, and the detention of two of them was extended.

The investigation revealed that investigators from the Galil District Central Unit traced and followed a suspicious vehicle in which members of a criminal organization were traveling. At a certain point, the vehicle was parked near another vehicle and exploded. The initial investigation revealed that a powerful explosive device had been placed on the spot ahead of time, and it was activated remotely. At this point, the police decided to switch to an open pursuit after the suspect vehicle. During the chase, the policemen shot at the suspects, and the shooting caused the death of one suspect and wounded the other.

The police stated that it was not possible to know beforehand that the suspects intended to carry out the assassination. The explosive was also placed in the vehicle