Tens of thousands of Israelis waved the Four Species used for the holiday of Sukkot at stands operated by Chabad emissaries throughout Israel, assisted by many thousands more of youth volunteers.

"Operation Lulav", as the initiative is known, was founded by the Lubavitcher Rebbe. It was carried out in thousands of sukkahs erected in central locations to allow the public to wave the Four Species and t fulfill the mitzvah of 'sitting in the sukkah'.

A special search engine was created to locate the sukkah nearest to them to allow for easy observation of the holiday's commandments.