USA Today reports that the United States Postal Service has introduced a new stamp this morning (Monday) in memory of the Jewish Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away three years ago.

The stamp, which went on sale Monday, shows Ginsburg wearing her judicial regalia. The new stamp is part of a series of new stamps launched by the USPS in memory of several people who have passed away in recent times.

Ginsburg died at the age of 87 from pancreatic cancer after serving as a judge on the US Supreme Court for 27 years. She was considered one of the most respected judges in the history of the American judicial system.

Ethel Kessler, an art director for USPS, designed the stamp with a portrait by Michael J. Deas based on a photograph by Philip Bermingham.

The USPS is now offering the new stamp in memory of the Jewish judge for sale to the public. The USPS wrote regarding the stamp: "Honor an icon of American culture with this new Ruth Bader Ginsburg stamp. She began her career as an activist lawyer fighting gender discrimination. She went on to become a judge who was unafraid to disagree with her colleagues. Ginsburg gained a reputation as a respected voice for equal justice.”

The stamp is a Forever stamp, meaning it will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.