Eitan and Liora Ashman are an incredibly inspiring couple who have faced a significant challenge in their lives and are now using their experience to raise awareness about Aphasia and help others. Aphasia is indeed a condition that is not widely understood by the general public, and their efforts to educate people about it are commendable.

Eitan's story of surviving a stroke that wiped out his memory at the age of 42 is undoubtedly a powerful one. It's heartbreaking to hear how his life drastically changed in an instant.

Through their website koacheitan.com, and the message "I'm me," Eitan and Liora are providing a platform for people to learn about Aphasia and understand how to communicate with those who are affected by it.

Their advocacy and dedication to increasing awareness about Aphasia can make a significant difference in the lives of individuals who suffer from this condition and their families. Their story serves as a source of inspiration and hope for others facing similar challenges, showing that life can continue with purpose and meaning even after a life-altering event.

Eitan's journey of rediscovery after his stroke includes the loss of his knowledge of Judaism, it's incredible to hear that he found a new passion and skill in building large Lego sets with one hand. This demonstrates his resilience and adaptability in the face of adversity.

The fact that Eitan struggles to remember his friendship with Ari Fuld, who tragically passed away in a terrorist attack, must be incredibly challenging for him and those who knew them both. Memory loss can be one of the most difficult aspects of recovering from a stroke. However, Eitan's determination to rebuild his life and find new ways to contribute and express himself is a testament to his strength and character.

It's clear that Eitan and Liora Ashman are not only raising awareness about Aphasia but also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit and the capacity to find new passions and purposes in life, even in the face of significant obstacles. Their story is truly inspiring and a reminder of the power of determination and support from loved ones.