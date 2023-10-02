Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara arrived overnight (Sunday) for a vacation at the Panda Hotel in Neve Ativ on the slopes of Mount Hermon.

The couple arrived after a one-day delay and two months after clashes between the police and demonstrators who came to protest the Prime Minister who was vacationing at the site.

Ahead of this visit as well, the protest organizations prepared for the Prime Minister's arrival, but the police also prepared with a water cannon and riot dispersal equipment.

Last week, Neve Ativ residents wrote to the Prime Minister and his wife to request they cancel their visit due to the expected damage it would cause.

In the letter, the residents claimed that the previous visit caused substantial damages and pointed out that the Prime Minister and his wife's visit "significantly harmed the residents' freedom of movement and freedom to conduct business."

"At this time, it is expected to be sensitive to the country's citizens and not to show a lack of care, even more so when the citizens have already sustained damage from the previous visit. My clients claim that there was no deep consideration regarding the damage of the visit on those who live in the village, including their guests, workers, and families," Attorney Nitsan Tabkin. "The rights of the Prime Minister and his wife and the rights of those mentioned above were not properly balanced, a balance that was expected to be made, without dismissing the rights of the Prime Minister and his wife to vacation in Israel," he clarified.