Thousands have gathered to recite the Sukkot prayers and experience the Birkat Kohanim (Priestly Blessing) service at the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

Shacharit morning prayers will begin at 8:45 AM, Birkat Kohanim of Shacharit at 9:30 AM, Musaf at 10:15 AM, and Birkat Kohanim of Musaf at 10:30 AM.

Due to the high demand and the public's desire to participate in the traditional ceremony, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation will hold this year's Birkat Kohanim service twice. The first will take place on Monday, 17th Tishrei 5784, October 2, 2023, and the second will be held on Wednesday, 19th Tishrei 5784, October 4, 2023.

The services will take place with the participation of Israel's Chief Rabbis, the Rishon Lezion Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, Rabbi David Lau, and the Rabbi of the Western Wall and the Holy Sites, Rabbi Samuel Rabinowitz, along with Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon.