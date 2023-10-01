Elections banners belonging to the "Ma'aminim Barishon" party in Rishon Lezion have been defaced with graffiti reading, "Death to the religious," and, "murderers."

The party's representatives belong to the traditional and religious sectors; the vandalized banners feature Shmuel Gamil and Noam Hadad.

Party representatives responded: "Our signs in the west of the city were torn and vandalized. It is painful to see that some are trying, by force, to bring this battle between the secular and the religious, which is taking place in other cities, to our city. A red line was crossed here, with incitement to murder of the religious and traditional public in the city."

"We will not be dragged to this line. Together, we will continue to preserve the status quo which has been customary in this city since its founding 140 years ago, out of respect to the traditions of Israel, and to stop any attempt to change the delicate fabric and harmony between the residents of the city, who live with mutual respect, goodness, and with pleasantness, love, and benevolence - and all from a place of appreciation and respect, without degrading anyone. We call on those responsible for the incitement to end it immediately. We all know that words have power, and this is the time to immediately stop the incitement against an entire sector."

The party added, "We request the aid of the public: Anyone who sees such an act in real time should photograph the vandalism so that we can file a complaint with the police and bring them to justice. We will continue to work with all our might for the benefit of all the city's residents. You do not banish darkness with a stick - darkness is banished with light, and our response to hatred is to continue acting from love."