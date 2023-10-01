On Thursday, the Facebook page of the organization Standing Together Ltd. (ID: 515495067) announced that its activists had painted the fountain in Dizengoff Square red. You can see photos in the link on the page on the X social network (formerly Twitter).

Following the painting of the Dizengoff fountain red, the Im Tirtzu movement filed a complaint with the police against the Standing Together organization.

This is allegedly a violation of the law against defacing real estate.

According to past events, the activists who made similar protests were arrested and/or indicted.

For example, in February 2022, activists from the "Animal Rebellion" poured red paint into the fountain in Dizengoff Square - subsequently the police announced that they had arrested one suspect.

In May 2022, Israel National News announced that indictments had been filed against activists of the "Ahuviah Sandak" protest for dyeing the fountain water red. The indictment against the boy who dyed the water from the Dizengoff fountain states that, according to the police, this was vandalism of real estate.

Im Tirtzu stated: "We call for an investigation and indictment against the perpetrators of the vandalism. We note that Standing Together was funded in 2022 with 40,000 NIS by the ZFD Foundation associated with the German federal government. It must be checked whether there is involvement of these funds in this criminal activity."