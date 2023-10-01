Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant on Sunday received an invitation from US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to Washington, and is scheduled to conduct an official visit to the United States during the month of October.

During the visit, Minister Gallant will meet with additional senior US officials and will discuss developing security challenges and opportunities in the Middle East region.

Austin visited Israel in March, meeting both Gallant and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with other officials.

In August, Gallant met with US officials, despite the fact that Netanyahu had not yet been invited to the White House.

During his visit to the United States, Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant conducted meetings with US government officials, including the White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, Brett McGurk, Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf, and the US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield.