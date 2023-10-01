The Jerusalem Municipality and the Israel Heritage Department, led by Deputy Mayor Aryeh King, put up this year the largest Sukkah in the world in the municipality’s Safra Square.

The sukkah is built on an area of ​​800 square meters and can accommodate 650 people at a time. The sukkah is also offering a variety of activities for the general public during the weekdays of the holiday, including workshops, plays and performances for all ages and sectors in the city, and all are free of charge.

Work on the sukkah began many weeks before the holiday, with a team of engineers and designers, under the direction of Deputy Mayor King, working on the planning and design of the sukkah, formulating safety measures and choosing decorations.

Verses from the Bible about Jerusalem were written on the walls of the sukkah and combined with spectacular photos of the city. King invited the entire Israeli public to the sukkah, to enjoy the many activities in it, along with cultural and artistic events for the whole family that will take place during the Sukkot holiday: the Saharena celebrations, the 11th Derech Beit Lehem Festival, the traditional Priestly Blessing ceremony at the Western Wall, and the Ein Kerem festival. Kleizmer musicians will be playing at the Jaffa Gate and in the Jewish Quarter throughout the week.

Also, the 68th International Jerusalem March will take place on Wednesday passing near the Jerusalem Mayor's sukkah. Tens of thousands of people will participate in the colorful and largest popular march event in Israel.

King said: "Israel Heritage is the department responsible for all the Sukkot events and all Jewish holidays throughout the year. Jerusalem is everyone's home. We all come together on the holiday of Sukkot in the huge sukkah in the capital. The entire public in Israel are the guests of the Jerusalem Municipality and the Israel Heritage Department, which I head. We are happy to host everyone together, in unity and with love, and to take care of everyone on Sukkot and during all of Israel's festivals, as we also did in the past years here in Safra Square and in all neighborhoods and communities. Happy Holidays to all of Israel."

The Jerusalem Municipality announced: "Jerusalem is celebrating a holiday! The city of Jerusalem congratulates the residents of the capital and welcomes visitors with a celebration of light and many and varied events that are all free of charge. We have invested a lot of thought, attention, and resources to make the residents of the city and its visitors happy, enhance the special experience in our capital and celebrate the Sukkot holiday with festivities. We have prepared a rich and varied program for the whole family here and all over the city, with events and ceremonies in the spirit of the holiday, as well as cultural and art events for the whole family. The Jerusalem Municipality invites all of the city's residents and visitors to take part in the many events held all over the city on Sukkot, and especially the sukkah in Safra Square and the International Jerusalem March."