In a special video, some of Israel’s leading sports stars invited Israelis from across the country to visit the President’s Open Sukkah on Tuesday - this year themed “Sports: A Game For All.”

Stars appearing in the video included Bayern Munich’s new Israeli signing, Daniel Peretz; world number one Judoka Peter Paltchik; Ninja sport star Yogev Malka; world championship gold medalist swimmer Anastasia Gorbenko; and the Israeli World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship winning team.

The President’s Open Sukkah which will take place on Tuesday, 3 October between 9:30a.m.-4:00p.m., will this year carry the theme: “Sports – A Game For All.” It is being held in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and Sport, and will celebrate sports in Israel – especially in the run up to the 2024 Olympics – and emphasize the power of sports to promote understanding and positive values of tolerance, equal opportunities, fairness, and diversity in Israeli society.

The event will include a unique ninja track, paralympic goalball, an acrobatics display, a large graffiti wall, a chance to be photographed with Israeli soccer’s State Cup, and exhibits and films games exploring the history and the role of past presidents in Israeli sport, along with sessions and a variety of other activities and experiences for the enjoyment of visitors to the President’s Sukkah.

The event is free of charge. Those wishing to attend need to bring a valid ID/Passport and are advised to bring a bottle of water - there are places to fill it.

Over the course of the day the President and First Lady will greet guests and speak with visitors to the Open Sukkah from around the country.

Commenting on the preparations ahead of the Open Sukkah, President Herzog noted: “In the very best tradition of the President’s Office, Michal and I are proud and excited to open the gates of the President's Residence and host the citizens of Israel in the traditional Presidential Open Sukkah, which this year will stand as a sign of equal opportunities, tolerance and diversity in sport.”

He added, “Beyond this wonderful and long-standing tradition, this is an important educational event celebrating Israeli sporting achievement, and at the same time a chance to stress the importance of eradicating violence and discrimination in sport. I firmly believe in the power of sport in Israel to inspire us to rewrite and reframe the ‘rules of the game’ for our society as a whole, especially in the face of the violence, polarization, and difficult disputes we have endured recently.”