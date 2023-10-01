The Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi David Lau, hosted Israeli President Isaac Herzog in his sukkah in Jerusalem on Sunday morning, as is in past years.

Rabbi Lau praised the president for his efforts to bring love and brotherhood to the people of Israel.

"Our nation is healthier than it would seem from the outside; unfortunately, there are many who are afraid to express an opinion of peace, of brotherhood. Despite this, you stand bravely at this time to say the true and correct words," Rabbi Lau stated.

The rabbi added: "We are one people, we have one heritage, we need to protect it, and we need to continue this proper tradition. You lead these efforts properly, and I hope and pray that we remember that there is room for everyone in an appropriate and respectful way.

After visiting Rabbi Lau, President Herzog visited the Sukkah of Sefardi Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, together with Minister of Religious Affairs Michael Malkieli. Herzog expressed his appreciation of the Rabbi's work over the years and told him of the warm relationship he had with the Rabbi's father, the late Rabbi Ovadiah Yosef.

Herzog thanked that rabbi and wished him and all of Israel a Chag Sameach, and repeated what he had said earlier, emphasizing: "We must stop the baseless hatred and work in all ways to reach baseless love."