In the intricate world of global politics and security, the yearning for insights, foresight, and preparedness stands as an imperative pillar. The U.S. Intelligence Community, during the Biden Presidency in 2021, 2022, and 2023, undeniably predicted the looming influence and intelligence threat posed by Iran. The professionals meticulously and continually warned the White House and the esteemed intelligence committees of the House and Senate, reflecting a proactive approach toward national security.

Iran's Pervasive Threat: A Closer Look at the Reports

The reports from 2021 to 2023 present a chilling narrative of Iran's evolving capabilities, particularly in espionage. The growing expertise and readiness of Iran to engage in aggressive intelligence operations position it as a significant menace to the security of not just the U.S. but also its allied networks and data. Iran's opportunistic approach to infiltrations, showcased by recent incidents, highlights the nation's resolve to target countries with stronger capabilities, challenging the conventional notions of power dynamics.

However, amidst the analytical prowess and watchful eyes of the U.S. Intelligence Community, a disconcerting question arises.

How did Iran manage to infiltrate, through multiple layers, into the U.S. policy-making apparatus?

Are we standing witness to a complex spy network being unveiled?

The implications of these infiltrations raise concerns about the extent and scope of Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) activities on U.S. soil.

Iran's Espionage: The Penetration and Its Implications

The infiltration of Iranian spies into the American Government raises serious concerns about the robustness of U.S. security measures and intelligence protocols. It is an alarming revelation that necessitates an urgent review of existing policies, practices, and perhaps even an overhaul of the intelligence framework.

The Iranian regime's growing intelligence capabilities and the audacity with which they conduct espionage underscore the urgency of fortifying the nation's security infrastructure. The recent incidents reveal a strategic boldness that can no longer be underestimated or brushed aside. It calls for a reevaluation of policies aimed at countering infiltration and bolstering national security.

New Policies, New Perceptions: A Call to Action

The reports serve as a wake-up call for a more vigilant and proactive approach to safeguarding national interests. It's imperative that the U.S. revisits its intelligence protocols, enhancing cooperation, information sharing, and joint efforts across agencies. A comprehensive review of counterintelligence strategies and policies regarding protection against infiltration is paramount.

Moreover, this revelation should reorient the nation's perception of security. National security is no longer an option; it is an absolute necessity, a fundamental pillar of safeguarding the nation. A strong security posture should be a priority, supported by robust policies, cutting-edge technology, and a proactive, collaborative approach in the global fight against such threats.

The Gravity of Iran's Infiltration: A Comprehensive Examination

To comprehensively address this issue, we must first delve into the intricate layers of Iran's covert activities. The depth and breadth of the Iranian regime's influence within the United States are disconcerting, seeping into various sectors of American society.

This infiltration includes academic and scientific centers, commercial and financial institutions, religious and Islamic organizations, think tanks, and even media outlets associated with the U.S. government.

The complexity and sophistication of these networks have bewildered even the U.S. intelligence community, comprising 16 different agencies. While some security analysts within agencies like the CIA or FBI may have identified this issue, the prevailing policy of appeasement and conciliation towards the Iranian regime within certain echelons of the American government inhibits decisive action.

A classic example is evident within the Pentagon, where individuals associated with this scandalous network retain their positions despite clear affiliations. This dichotomy is as perplexing as an employee of the Syrian Ministry of Defense seeking authorization from Russian authorities to travel to Saudi Arabia—an incongruity that requires immediate attention.

Furthermore, ideological alliances between elements of the Iranian regime, such as the Reformists, and groups like the People's Mojahedin Khalq (MEK), with specific factions within the American Democratic Party, are not mere conjecture; they are substantiated by compelling evidence. Revelations from various sources, including recent emails, provide insights into the extent of influence and allegiance between certain American officials and the Iranian regime. These interactions are further validated by disclosures made by former American officials in their memoirs, underscoring the pervasive nature of this infiltration.

Iran's Covert Espionage: A National Security Imperative

This security scandal raises alarming concerns about the manipulation of American public opinion and policy-making by the Iranian regime. The informational and ideological framework propagated by the Ministry of Information of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been effectively disseminated through this clandestine network within the United States. This influence has the potential to shape American policies, impacting critical decisions that affect national security.

The harrowing reality of Iran’s infiltration into the heart of American society is a cause for immediate and serious concern. The covert activities orchestrated by the Iranian regime within the United States present an imminent threat that demands urgent attention from the U.S. intelligence community. The presence of apologists, pro-regime influencers, propagandists, clandestine agents, and sleeper cells poses a direct threat to U.S. national security under any circumstance.

A Coordinated Response to Safeguard National Interests

It is imperative to acknowledge and address this critical security issue promptly. The United States must prioritize identifying and neutralizing these covert networks to safeguard its national interests and ensure the security and well-being of its citizens. The gravity of this infiltration necessitates a comprehensive and coordinated response, with all relevant stakeholders collaborating to mitigate this growing threat effectively.

In conclusion, this op-ed, grounded in academic insights, sheds light on the covert activities of the Iranian regime’s spies and apologists within American borders, emphasizing the pressing and concerning threat it poses to national security. It calls for prioritized efforts to identify and neutralize these covert networks to safeguard national interests and ensure the security of American citizens. Knowledge emerges as a potent tool against the machinations of criminal entities, urging a deep understanding of the regime's playbook to effectively counter their malevolent intentions.

Erfan Fard is a counter-terrorism analyst and Middle East Studies researcher based in Washington, DC. He is in Middle Eastern regional security affairs with a particular focus on Iran, counter terrorism, IRGC, MOIS and ethnic conflicts in MENA. He graduated in International Security Studies (London M. University, UK), and in International Relations (CSU-LA). Erfan is a Jewish Kurd of Iran, and he is fluent in Persian, Kurdish, Arabic and English. / Follow him from this twitter account @EQFARD / The newly published book of Erfan Fard is: “The gruesome mullah” , which has been published in the USA. www.erfanfard.com

Appendix:

On September 29, 2023, Dr. Aaron Lerner if IMRA wrote:

Why is Suspected Iranian Agent Ariane Tabatabai Still In Pentagon With Access To Secrets?



It seems like a day doesn't go by without American officials publicly commenting about domestic Israeli affairs.



I'm not expecting symmetry.



But when the Biden administration lets some suspected of working for Iran remain in their sensitive Pentagon job this definitely calls for something to be said.



Ariane Tabatabai is the current chief of staff for the assistant secretary of defense for special operations in the Pentagon.



I shudder when I think what Israeli intelligence, plans, etc. Ariane Tabatabai CONTINUES to have access to.



The moment on MONDAY September 25th that Iran International and Semafor published their investigation of Ariane Tabatabai's allegiance to Iran and active participation as an agent of Iran she should have been out the door. https://content.iranintl.com/en/investigates/inside-tehran-softwar/

https://www.semafor.com/article/09/25/2023/inside-irans-influence-operation



Yet still on THURSDAY September 28th Chris Maier, assistant secretary of defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict, told a House Foreign Affairs Committee that while the granting of Tabatabai's security clearance was being investigated that she was apparently still working!