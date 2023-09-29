Terrorists on Friday evening hurled firebombs at a military post adjacent to the community of Psagot in the Binyamin region.

According to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, IDF soldiers who were conducting routine activity at the scene identified the suspects and responded with live fire.

Two terrorists were neutralized and transferred to receive medical treatment.

No damage was caused and no IDF injuries were reported.

Overnight Thursday, terrorists opened fire from a moving vehicle at the town of Beit El, north of Jerusalem, No one was hurt, and no damage was reported.

IDF soldiers who were operating in the area returned fire, and one of the terrorists was hit. After searching the area, forces located several bullet casings.

In addition, IDF soldiers arrested a wanted suspect in the town of el-Bireh, near Ramallah. During the activity, suspects threw rocks and launched a firework at the soldiers, who responded with riot dispersal means.

The wanted suspect was transferred to the security forces. No Israeli forces were harmed.

