The latest scenario from the Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies does not bode well for Europe: by 2030, 2.9 to 4.7 million migrants will arrive from Africa and the Middle East (3.4 million in the moderate scenario).

But Pope Francis dismisses the great migrartion upheaval underway as "alarmist propaganda".

In his closing speech at the Mediterranean Meetings in Marseille, the Pope warned of the risk of a “shipwreck of civilization” on the subject of migrants. For Francis, it is a shipwreck of conscience, that of giving in to the temptation of “indifference” and “closing our hearts” – that is to say, concretely, our borders – to all migrants who flock to the gates of Europe.

For many Europeans, this risk is that the reception of hundreds of thousands of people per year, from cultures radically different from ours, will lead to a radical civilizational collapse.

Pope Francis, far from protecting Europe against this “shipwreck of civilization”, is one of the most influential accelerators of it,

By affirming that “Marseille is a model of integration”, the Pope also reveals to what extent his vision is ideological and disconnected from reality.

Bernard Ravet was principal of three schools in Marseille for 15 years. He wrote a book, “Principal de collège ou imam de la République?”. The title says it all.

Well over 50 percent of Marseille's population is North African and Black African.

Until the 1960s, Marseille was Provençal, Italian, Armenian, Jewish and pied-noir (the French from Algeria who returned after decolonization). Since the 1970s, Islamic immigration has developed inexorably, to the point of changing the city.

Today Marseille is between 30 and 40 percent Muslim. This is also certified by George Soros' Open Society, which writes that "between 30 and 40 percent of the population of Marseille is Muslim" (the report is from 2011, so the data is already old and needs to be increased).

15 of the 80 mosques in the city are Salafist. The city saw the killing of two girls at the hands of an Islamist Tunisian and the slaughtering in front of a Catholic school of a doctor, Alban Gervaise, who was stabbed in the throat while by someone shouting "Allahu Akbar" as he went to pick up two of his children.

The president of the Jewish community of Marseille, Zvi Ammar, asked fellow believers not to wear Jewish symbols. Too dangerous. A student in Marseille attempted to assassinate a Jewish teacher, "in the name of Allah", because he was wearing a kippah.

In the early 2000s, Marseille's Jewish population was 80,000. Today there are 60,000. A synagogue was purchased by Muslims to turn into a mosque on rue Saint-Dominique.

The famous political scientist Pierre Manent analyzes the Pope's trip to Marseille and writes in Le Figaro that Francis’ vision seems now accepting that Europe will become Muslim. Even the Dalai Lama said that Europe "will become Muslim or African" with this immigration. The Vatican is telling the European people: "Disappear and you will go to heaven".

There is a cartoon from the Oslo Accord period showing the Chief of the Manhattan Indian telling Yitschak Rabin: 'Let me tell you something about land for peace.' Perhaps the Dalai Lama can inform Pope Francis about migrants.