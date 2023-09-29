Judge Magen Altuvia of the Tel Aviv Administrative Issues Court on Friday denied the petition by the Rosh Yehudi Jewish outreach group against the Tel Aviv Municipality's decision to cancel all of the organization's permits to hold events in public spaces during the Sukkot holiday.

Rosh Yehudi stated following the decision: "The Tel Aviv Municipality canceled our events because they chose the violent side and to blame the victim, the protesters who came to Dizengoff Square (on Yom Kippur) aimed to ruin the prayer service no matter how.

We are prepared to talk with the municipality to reach an agreement on how to run the events and ask the municipality to act objectively."

On Thursday, the Municipality of Tel Aviv-Jaffa officially informed the Rosh Yehudi movement of the cancellation of all the permits the movement had received to hold events in public spaces during the Sukkot holiday.

Among the events that were canceled were the operation of a public Sukkah and the holding of a 'second hakafot' in Dizengoff Square.

The letter informing them of the cancellation of the permits was given to the organization after a hearing was held on the matter "due to its violation of the conditions of the permit given to it for Yom Kippur prayers in Dizengoff Square by placing a partition without the required permit and using physical means of gender segregation contrary to the municipality's policy.