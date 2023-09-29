The National Unity party has significantly weakened, losing three seats in one week, according to a new poll conducted by the "Lazar Studies" institute, headed by Dr. Menachem Lazar, and published by the Maariv newspaper today (Friday).

According to the poll, the National Unity and Likud parties are tied at 28 seats each, the first time they have been tied in these polls since May 24.

However, the center-left bloc has not weakened much, as the National Unity party's decline is offset by an increase in support for the Yesh Atid and Meretz parties. As a result, the coalition has strengthened by only one Knesset seat. According to the poll, if elections were held today, the current coalition would win 54 seats, while the opposition parties would win a combined 66 seats, a figure which includes all Arab parties.

When asked who is best qualified to be prime minister 44% of respondents said incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while 41% said National Unity party chairman Benny Gantz.

The poll found that the Yesh Atid party would win 17 seats, Shas 10 seats, United Torah Judaism seven, Yisrael Beytenu six, Religious Zionism party five, Hadash-Ta'al five, Ra'am five, Meretz five, and Otzma Yehudit four.