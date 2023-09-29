In preparation for the Sukkot holiday, the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ) is working together with The Association for Israel Soldiers (HaAgudah Lem’an Hachayal) to help construct sukkot in senior homes all across the country.

The program saw representatives from the two organizations working to match groups of soldiers stationed at nearby bases with the staff of local homes for the aged, to help build sukkot in the hours before the holiday.

Yael Eckstein, President of IFCJ, thanked all the soldiers involved saying, “It’s so moving to witness our beloved young men and women in uniform contributing to their communities in such a meaningful way. Sukkot is a holiday about solidarity and looking out for others and it gives us great pride that this program allows us to do just that.”

One senior facility in Ashdod that is home to about 100 people was visited from members of the 123 Airborne Squadron stationed at a nearby base. The members of the helicopter squadron came to the facility, helping put up the sukkah and then spent time with the residents.

Valeri Morischek, a 78-year-old who grew up in Ukraine and had served in the Russian army described being moved to tears when the group of Israeli soldiers arrived at his new home. “My two sons are blessed to have served in the IDF and I also volunteered in the local police force in Ofakim soon after we came to Israel and our soldiers mean so much to us. Young and old were able to come together to build the sukkah and we were all able to feel a part of preparing for the holiday. We are so thankful to these pilots and crews who took time to come and make our holiday that much more special.”

Sergeant Major A from the 123 Squadron added, “Our everyday responsibility is to protect the land and people of Israel. But it’s particularly these types of activities of coming out to help others and the elderly that gives us a real sense of meaning and purpose. It’s a real privilege to be able to see the smiles on their faces as we prepared together for the holiday.”

“It’s inspiring and heartwarming to witness how throughout the year and now for over a decade, the IFCJ works to integrate our soldiers in their efforts to bring happiness to Israel’s elderly,” said Gen. Yoram “Yaya” Yair, Chairman of The Association for Israel Soldiers. “We feel privileged to be a part of this special partnership that does so much to help give our soldiers a further sense of purpose in their service and we know this adds to the holiday experience for them and the seniors they are able to help.”

All the supplies for the sukkot were donated through the IFCJ who recently published a survey revealing the extent of poverty affecting Israel’s elderly population. The survey, performed by Geocartography on behalf of the Fellowship showed that about a third of all seniors in Israel feel a sense of loneliness.

“Particularly around the holidays, our goal is to ensure this community feel that they are being cared for,” Eckstein added. “Many of Israel’s elderly are people who sacrificed so much in life, either in Europe or here in Israel, and they deserve to live out their lives in dignity, with love and respect.”

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, founded by the late Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein, is the largest philanthropic social aid organization in Israel, working to strengthen Israeli citizens and Jews in the Diaspora. In the past 40 years, The Fellowship has raised $3.1 billion to provide assistance and support to vulnerable communities and in the last year alone has aided more than 2 million individuals dealing with poverty, immigration to Israel, and bolstering the Israeli home front defense system in times of emergency and in routine situations. The Fellowship’s activities are made possible through the support and generosity of hundreds of thousands of supporters of Israel worldwide.

The Association for the Wellbeing of Israel’s Soldiers (HaAgudah Lem’an Hachayal) is the only organization charged with coordinating charitable donations on behalf of IDF personnel and leads social support efforts for the military’s soldiers. The IFCJ, together with the Association, coordinates the Ometz Lochem project that brings together combat soldiers with businesses and philanthropists in Israel and abroad to provide a variety of support services and programs on behalf of those serving to defend the country.